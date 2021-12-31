Money & Banking

West End Housing Finance applies for SFB licence

BL Mumbai Bureau December 31 | Updated on December 31, 2021

It was started by late PD Gupta, a Grade F Officer of Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai-based West End Housing Finance Limited has applied for a Small Finance Bank licence, according to the Reserve Bank of India. The company had earlier got its license to conduct the housing finance business from the National Bank of India (NHB) in June, 2016.

West End Housing was started by Late PD Gupta, a Grade F Officer of Reserve Bank of India, Late MN Goiporia, who held the post of Chairman of four large public sector banks, and Pankaj Gupta an eminent Chartered Accountant of 1975 batch. Pankaj is currently the vice chairman of the company

Published on December 31, 2021

