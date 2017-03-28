When fake claims take the life out of insurance

Recently, the health insurance arm of a major insurer found a suspicious number of disability claims arising from a certain area in Karnataka. What these claims — about 30 of them — had in common were disability certificates all issued by the same doctor.

Investigators from the insurance firm found that the doctor was issuing fake disability certificates for absolute strangers. One of these was issued in the name of the Director General of Police of Karnataka. Another for a “Ms Sonia Gandhi”.

Frauds are becoming a real problem for insurers in India. So much so that some insurance companies have blacklisted certain pin codes and turn down requests for insurance from these areas. While no insurance firm wants to admit to having such a list, insiders said that companies have identified these zones to create an internal alert system.

Data accessed by BusinessLine from a number of insurers showed about 83 pin codes across the country in the black list. “The list is dynamic because sometimes the people behind these frauds are on the move,” said an industry source. Of those blacklisted, 22 pincodes were from Uttar Pradesh and 13 each from Gujarat and Haryana. If a request for insurance came from these regions, the company puts the application through several checks to identify genuine buyers.

Insurers are beginning to learn from experience and some have put triggers that raise red flags in place. In health insurance, for instance, if a claim is made within 15 days of a policy being issued, that’s a red flag. The head of frauds and investigation at one insurer said that, for them, the success ratio of these triggers is about 60 per cent for cases of non-motor insurance; 40-50 per cent in health. Simultaneously, insurers are also sharing information of fraudsters. Companies, such as the US-based LexisNexis’s Risk Solutions arm, are applying advanced analytics to help identify cases of fraud.

The costs of such fraud are real, even for genuine buyers. One senior executive in the industry said an additional 6-10 per cent of the premium cost is loaded to pay for fraudulent claims. “From 2010 onwards, motor third party premium rates have gone up 3-4 times year-on-year,” he said. “The leakage is at about 20 per cent. And at such high fraud rates, about ₹5,000 crore is lost every year.”