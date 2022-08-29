Where we stand on the bond yields front

A couple of years ago, with the onset of the pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) resorted to liquidity easing to boost growth. This led to excess liquidity in the financial system, leading to higher-than-expected inflation level. We are halfway through 2022 and debt markets players are already in a deer- caught-in-the-headlights situation.

With the RBI now stepping into rate-hike mode, bond yields, which for a large part of the year were benign, suddenly gathered momentum. The benchmark 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) yield shot up from 6 per cent since the breakout of the pandemic to 7.6 per cent in June 2022.

As the US Fed started hiking rates, emerging markets saw huge outflows both in equity as well as in debt. In FY23 (April till date), FPI investment in G-Sec and bond market witnessed an outflow to the tune of ₹53,000 crore and ₹9,000 crore, respectively (NSDL data).

However, in the backdrop of softening global commodity prices, domestic inflation seems to have peaked, and there is adequate liquidity in the banking system.

The 10-year G-Sec yield may have topped out and is expected to decline, thereby indicating that debt market might be at the cusp of bond rally.

The contra view on bond yields is based on the hypothesis that current bond yields may have factored in a large part of the future expected rate hikes.

This is evident from the fact that while the repo rate had been cumulatively increased by 90 basis points (bps) in the May-June period, the 10-year bond yield jumped disproportionately by 175 bps in June 2022.

Subsequently, there was one more repo rate hike of 50 bps on August 5. Now, the yield on the 10-year paper has cooled off to 7.21 bps.

So, a sharp yield rise is not expected with incremental rate hikes. If that is the case, is debt market embarking towards a bond rally? This hypothesis can be tested with multiple data points.

Interestingly, the spread between the repo rate and G-Sec yield may give us a directional indication. Sooner or later, the spread between the 10-year G-Sec yield and the repo rate will correct and come closer to its mean of 1.2 per cent. In June 2022, this spread was trading at 3.12 per cent, close to its all-time high of 3.22 per cent clocked during the global financial crisis. This has narrowed recently to around 2 per cent.

This may be construed as the bond market entering the fag end of the upward sloping yield curve, and the yield correction might be round the corner. Investors may keep close watch at the levels. Global 10-year yields are near their 5-year highs. Hence, there is little headroom available for Yield to Maturity (YTM) to go up in long-duration bonds.

Historically, our 10 year G-Sec has traded with an average spread of 480 bps with the US 10-year Treasury Note over the last five years (source Bloomberg). The spread differential is essentially the hedging cost, which gets factored in our 10 year G-Sec. Currently, the US 10-year is at 3.05 per cent, while our 10-year G sec is at 7.21 per cent, resulting in a spread of 416 bps.

This is in line with the near-term average. Any rise in the spread directly impacts the currency resulting in depreciation of the rupee.

Hence, we expect the RBI to move, along with the Fed, in the rate hike cycle to avoid any sharp currency movement.

The 10-year G-sec yield has been below 7.75 per cent most of the time since 2015 onwards, post the inflation target setting done by the RBI. Buying momentum may emerge between 7.50 per cent and 8.00 per cent yield levels.

Yields are unlikely to sustain 8 per cent (if at all it reaches there). The 10-year yield thawed almost 8 bps to 7.21 per cent on Friday due to the possibility of global index inclusion.

Inflationary pressures continue to remain high beyond the RBI’s upper threshold of 6 per cent. The RBI will continue with withdrawal of accommodation, in line with its monetary policy stance while supporting growth.

Another 50-bps repo rate hike can be expected by December 2022. The same may have been factored in the current bond yield pricing. Hike in repo rate was broadly in line with the market expectations, with the 10-year G-Sec yield trading in the range of 7.20 per cent to 7.30 per cent.

The RBI might eventually hike the repo rate to 5.50 per cent to 6.00 per cent by the end of the current fiscal.

With the annual inflation rate in the US slowing to 8.5 per cent in July from an over 40-year high of 9.1 per cent in the preceding month, the expectation is that it will moderate further due to softening crude oil prices.

The Fed is expected to take cognizance of moderating inflation in the US in its upcoming policy hearing, and might restrict rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps.

Overall, by December-end 2022, the Fed is seen upping interest rates by 100 bps before taking a pause. This might bring down US 10-year bond yields to 2.5 per cent from 3 per cent currently. Similarly, on the domestic front, bond yields in India are expected to decline with falling inflation numbers going ahead.

