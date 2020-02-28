Who is Sumant Kathpalia, new MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank?

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
The appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the Managing Director and CEO of IndusInd Bank is expected to bring in a new era at the private sector lender. Current Incumbent Romesh Sobti has been the bank’s CEO since FY2007-08.
Analysts said that there had been lot of concerns in the recent past, about the lender’s asset quality, CEO succession and adverse macro developments (Supreme Court ruling on telecom AGR).
“Reserve Bank of India approval thus addresses one of the major overhang on the stock performance prompting us to assess the investment case as IIB navigates through residual asset quality challenges,” said Motilal Oswal in a research note on Friday.
The private sector lender had on Thursday announced that the RBI has approved Kathpalia’s appointment as the MD and CEO for a three year period from March 24, 2020.
His appointment was in line with expectation that the bank would recommend an internal candidate to the RBI as Sobti’s successor.
Kathpalia, who works out of the bank’s New Delhi office, has been associated with the lender since 2008 and currently heads the consumer banking division-- which forms 54 per cent of the total loan portfolio. He is seen as being responsible for building the bank’s retail franchise.
A Chartered Accountant, Kathpalia has over 20 years of rich experience in banking. He has worked with foreign banks including Citibank and Bank of America. Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, he was the Head – Consumer Banking at ABN AMRO Bank.
IndusInd Bank scrip was down 0.28 per cent on BSE in intraday trade.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...