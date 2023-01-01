Credit growth has rebound to a multi-quarter high, asset quality of banks is near about their decadal best, and the financials of banks instil immense confidence to investors. In a nutshell, it’s a picture-perfect outlook for banks. Yet, the runway this year may be quite different compared to the year gone by. The central bank’s focus on curbing inflation unleashed last year may fully reflect on demand by June-July 2023. Tightening liquidity situation may further intensify the war for deposits; the expectation is that this year may be a depositors’ paradise. As supply and demand for money alter, its resultant impact on the financials, whether as asset quality disturbances or road bumps to profitability, cannot be ruled out. To that extent, after a relatively easy 2022, bankers may be in for some re-strategising and rethinking on their operations and risk processes in 2023.

Availability of money will be the determining factor, irrespective of the size, and given that retail loan consumes lower capital owing to risk weights, this segment may remain the forefront of loan growth. What would be interesting to see is whether small-ticket unsecured products, including credit cards, take centrestage of growth, or if banks will beef up their share of mortgages and gold loans to build a better-quality book.

The green shoots in corporate loans, which we saw in 2022, may take a while to reflect as strong demand. The biggest differentiating factor between 2022 and 2023 could be likely resurgence of Covid. Last year, corporate India, including banks, were almost sure that the worst of the pandemic is behind them. Now, talks of another wave is gradually gripping the corridors, though it is yet to reflect on the numbers.

But this time, will corporates be reactive or proactive in dealing with Covid? This will have a reasonable bearing on the overall sentiments. Among the macro factors, the RBI’s action on the repo front will be the key monitorable. Likewise, all eyes will also be on what kind of dispensation the RBI is willing to extend to the mega HDFC-HDFC Bank merger.

Will the giants get leeway on the liabilities front? What would be the incremental cost/advantages of merger if the bank must set aside for statutory reserves? Will the once high NIM-earning banking unit maintain its profitability despite the acquired scale? Answers to these will set the stage for further consolidation in the financial services space.