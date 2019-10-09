Why SBI cutting rate on savings deposit is bad news

BL Research Bureau

Depositors, who are feeling the heat of steep cuts in deposit rates recently, can find themselves in a stickier spot.

In a bid to cushion margins from the blow of adopting external benchmark — repo rate — to price its floating rate MSME, housing and retail loans, the State Bank of India (SBI) has trimmed interest rate on its savings deposits (upto ₹1 lakh) from 3.5 per cent to 3.25 per cent, effective November 1, 2019.

With the country’s leading bank making the first move on savings deposit rate, others are likely to follow suit, which will pinch depositors more in the near term.

Why the move?

Banks that have been reducing lending rates this year, have been facing pressure on their spreads (yield on advances less cost of funds).

While the weighted average lending rate on fresh loans has fallen by 29 basis points, weighted average deposit rates have fallen by a lower 4 basis points.

Some banks have cut deposit rates steeply in certain buckets, to safeguard their spreads or margins. But, most banks have been facing margin pressure.

The pressure will only get accentuated in the coming months, with the RBI’s mandate to link their new floating rate personal, retail loans and floating rate loans to MSMEs to an external benchmark, effective October 1. Since loans get re-priced faster than deposits, banks’ margins are likely to come under pressure.

In a bid to ease the pain, SBI has cut its savings deposit rate and has also slashed its retail term deposits and bulk term deposit interest rates by 10 bps and 30 bps respectively in the 1-2 year tenure effective October, 10.

While all banks have been cutting rates on their fixed deposits — more aggressively over the past two months — SBI’s move to tinker with savings deposit rate, is an added burden for depositors.

Other banks to follow

Banks have almost always moved in tandem on savings deposit rates.

Interest on savings account was deregulated from October 2011, but only a few banks — YES Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank — chose to offer higher rates (5-7 per cent) to their depositors.

Other banks, including SBI, offered a uniform 4 per cent, for a very long time, even in rising rate cycles.

Two years ago, SBI was the first bank to cut savings deposit rate by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent. Other banks followed suit, and there was a spate of similar cuts across banks. Most banks currently offer 3.5 per cent for their low-value savings deposit (for deposits up to ₹25-50 lakh).

SBI’s move to trim rates on its low-value savings deposits to 3.25 per cent, is likely to trigger another spate of cuts across banks, given the imminent pressure on their margins owing to repo-linked loans.

For large banks such as SBI, savings deposits form 25-35 per cent of deposits. Reducing rates on such deposits can help cushion the blow from faster revision (cut) of lending rates.

Stuck with low rates

Hence depositors across the board could feel the pinch as banks trim their savings deposit rates. However, the bigger issue is that once banks cut rates on savings deposits, they may not hike them again, even in a rising rate scenario, going by past trend.

Hence depositors may be stuck with these lower rates for a long while.

When SBI had cut savings deposit rate two years ago, it did so to reduce the pressure on its margins, owing to steep reduction in lending rates then and benefits of surplus inflows ebbing after demonetisation.

When banks started to increase fixed-deposit rates aggressively in 2018, none of them raised their savings deposit rate. This is because, with savings deposits forming over a fourth of many banks’ total deposits, a 50 bps hike could eat into margins — possibly a 15-20 bps impact. The reduction of the low-value savings deposit rate to 3.5 per cent (from 4 per cent) stayed stock still.

This time around too, if most banks reduce savings deposit rates further to 3.25 per cent, in line with the SBI’s move, depositors may get stuck with this lower rate for a long period of time.

Some relief

Effective May this year, SBI had linked the interest rate on its savings bank deposits (for balances above ₹1 lakh) with the repo rate — 2.75 per cent below repo rate, retaining 3.5 per cent rate for deposits upto ₹1 lakh.

At the current repo rate of 5.15 per cent, this would have meant a meagre 2.4 per cent on such savings deposits. But in a bid to ease the pain for depositors (and possible flight of deposits), SBI had in August, decided to retain a minimum 3 per cent rate on such deposits (capping the downside).

While this has been a relief to depositors in a falling rate cycle, it has led to uncertainty on what may happen in a rising rate scenario.

Since such savings deposits are linked to the repo rate, depositors can gain when the RBI starts to hike the repo rate. Will SBI cap the upside too for depositors, when repo rate increases sharply?

