Money & Banking

Will buy 4 G-Secs aggregating ₹20,000 crore, says RBI

Mumbai | Updated on July 15, 2021

To purchase under its G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on July 22

Our Bureau The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will purchase four Government Securities (G-Secs) aggregating ₹20,000 crore under its G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on July 22 to support the market.

RBI will purchase the G-Secs maturing between 2024 and 2029. This will be its second purchase of G-Secs under G-SAP 2.0. The first purchase of five G-Secs, maturing between 2027 and 2033, aggregating ₹20,000 crore was conducted on July 8.

Under G-SAP 2.0, RBI has committed upfront to a specific amount (₹1.20-lakh crore in the second quarter of FY22) of open market purchases of G-Secs to enable a stable and orderly evolution of the yield curve amidst comfortable liquidity conditions.

Published on July 15, 2021

government bonds
RBI and other central banks
