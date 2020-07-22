Will listen to players on MDR issue: Kant

With the aim of further boosting digital payments, the government is willing to listen to industry players on the contentious issue of merchant discount rate, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

“We are keen to hear from people on MDR and how to solve what and what people should be doing,” Kant said in a conversation with Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe, at the Global Fintech Fest.

Stressing that the government is willing to listen on the issue, Kant said that there is a need to digitise fast and the private sector is required to help accelerate this. “The answer may not be binary in terms of retain or remove,” he further said.

To to promote digital payments, the government had, from January 1, waived MDR on a number of specified electronic transactions. However, many payment players have pointed out that MDR is an important source of revenue for them and a zero MDR regime acts as a disincentive.

Earlier, in the day, too, the issue of a stable MDR regime came up during a panel discussion addressed by P Vasudevan, Chief General Manager, Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, Reserve Bank of India. Industry players, including Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council; Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI; and TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa, requested the RBI to look into the issue.

“A reasonable MDR is necessary as it funds the acquiring systems which are responsible for deploying the system…20-25 basis point cost on the acquiring side for reasonable service… We have been trying to work to see what is possible. MDR is the only revenue for the ecosystem,” Asbe noted.

Vasudevan said that he expects digital transactions to touch 1.5 billion a day if transactions keep growing at the current pace. “….15 times from where we are and value will be three fold. Small value transaction will be significantly higher,” he said.

“For context, in 2016 we were doing 22 million, now we are at 100 million,” he said, adding that he expects digital payments to see a significant growth in coming years.

RBI working on framework

Vasudevan also noted that the RBI is working on a number of initiatives, including a framework for self-regulatory organisation for digital payments, draft framework for the new umbrella entity as well as the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund.

“The RBI has made a sizeable contribution to the fund. PIDF will revolutionalise the way of acceptance infrastructure in the country,” he said.