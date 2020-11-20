Will not take coercive action against Chanda Kochhar: ED

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, assured the Supreme Court that it will not take any coercive action against Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, in a money-laundering case.
A Bench, headed by Justice SK Kaul, was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the agency would not take any coercive step in pursuance of the ECIR registered in the ICICI Bank-Videocon Group loan case.
The Bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, said it would later hear the two other petitions filed by Chanda Kochhar challenging the arrest of her husband Deepak Kochhar.
The ED has recently filed a chargesheet against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot on money-laundering charges.
The Kochhars, Dhoot and others have denied the allegations, official sources had said earlier.
They had said the chargesheet or the prosecution complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Mumbai.
The central probe agency had arrested Deepak Kochhar in September after it filed a criminal case of money laundering after studying an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others.
It has slapped money-laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for “illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to ₹1,875 crore to Videocon Group of companies”.
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...