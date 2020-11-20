Will not take coercive action against Chanda Kochhar: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, assured the Supreme Court that it will not take any coercive action against Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, in a money-laundering case.

A Bench, headed by Justice SK Kaul, was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the agency would not take any coercive step in pursuance of the ECIR registered in the ICICI Bank-Videocon Group loan case.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, said it would later hear the two other petitions filed by Chanda Kochhar challenging the arrest of her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The ED has recently filed a chargesheet against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot on money-laundering charges.

The Kochhars, Dhoot and others have denied the allegations, official sources had said earlier.

They had said the chargesheet or the prosecution complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Mumbai.

More ED arrests Deepak Kochhar in money laundering case

The central probe agency had arrested Deepak Kochhar in September after it filed a criminal case of money laundering after studying an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others.

It has slapped money-laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for “illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to ₹1,875 crore to Videocon Group of companies”.