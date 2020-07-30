Will the 10-year G-Sec issued in May lose shine?

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
The current financial year’s first 10-year Government Security (G-Sec), issued in early May 2020, could lose its shine as the government has decided to issue a new 10 year G-Sec within three months of the first issuance.
Market players are of the view that once the new 10-year G-Sec is issued on Friday (July 31), the trading focus will shift to the new security on expectation of more auctions in the paper and assurance of liquidity.
Usuallythe government issues one or at the most two 10-year G-Secs in a financial year to mop up resources. In case there are two issuances, a fairly large gap is ensured to avoid redemption pressure.
For example, last financial year, only one 10 year G-Sec was issued – the 2029 G-Sec carrying 6.45 per cent coupon rate – in October 2019 and auctions in it were held subsequently.
Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, said: “The 5.79 per cent G-Sec (maturing in 2030) was issued on May 11, 2020.
“Normally, once the outstanding in a paper reaches around ₹1 lakh crore, a new 10 year G-Sec is announced, else there will be redemption pressure on a particular date.”
The outstanding in the 5.79 per cent 2030 G-Sec as on date is ₹1,04,000 crore.
Bond market expert K Boovendran said: “When a new 10 year G-Sec is issued the focus will shift to that new security. Demand will be more for the new security. The old 10 year security no more shines.”
He underscored that at the rate of ₹18,000 crore per auction, the outstanding in the new 10 year G-Sec will reach a level of ₹1,08,000 crore in six auctions or in three months.
Irani observed that earlier there used to be a new 10 year G-Sec issuance every 8 to 9 months. Hence, there was excitement to participate in the auctions.
“Now with a new 10 year being issued every 3 to 4 months that excitement will get reduced,” he said.
Boovendran said barring the 5.79 per cent G-Sec maturing in 2030, other 10-year securities like 7.88 per cent G-Sec 2030 and 7.61 per cent G-Sec 2030are trading at 6.07 to 6.08 per cent yield level.
“Ideally, the yield of the new 10 year G-Sec should also be around 6.07 per cent…I think, the cut-off will be 5.85 to 5.90 per cent,” he added.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510791094 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...