Will use capital cushion judiciously: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Monday, said it has a capital cushion, but will use it judiciously even as it declined to comment on reports of its possible takeover of IndusInd Bank.
“We will not talk of any specific examples...but even when we raised capital, we had talked about looking at acquisitions ...companies or assets. We are not saying no to any growth avenues,” said Jaimin Bhatt, Group President and Group Chief Financial Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, when asked about possible mergers and acquisitions, but added that the bank would not respond to specific issues.
Addressing queries after the bank’s second quarter results, Bhatt further stressed that having capital is a cushion, but the bank will use it judiciously.
“Just because we have capital doesn’t mean we step up our credit cost. That is the ammunition we have built when we saw Covid...We will have to see whether it is the right opportunity, growing on the organic front,” he noted.
The bank raised ₹7,400 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in May.
Meanwhile, the promoters of IndusInd Bank affirmed unstinted support to the bank and denied any such development.
“The promoter of IndusInd Bank, IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL)completely denies the said rumour and considers it malicious, untrue and baseless. IIHL is promoted by the Hindujas and broad base of other successful NRIs from the overseas Indian diaspora. They reiterate their full support to the IndusInd Bank, now and always,” the promoters said in a statement.
“The promoter would continue to support IndusInd Bank’s initiatives to grow inorganically, should any such opportunities arise on the horizon in the future. It is worth recalling that among the nine original licensees (four institutional and five private) that were allowed to set up banking operations in 1994, IndusInd Bank is the only privately promoted bank that successfully continues its operations because of the promoter support. The promoter reaffirms its unstinted support to the Indusind Bank,” they further said.
IndusInd Bank’s scrip jumped over 4 per cent on Monday, and closed 1.46 per cent higher at ₹616.3 apiece on the BSE.
Also read:
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...