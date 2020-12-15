With collections yet to reach pre-Covidlevels, banks keep a tab on repayments

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Banks are watchful on repayments by retail borrowers as collection efficiencies are yet to reach pre-Covid levels. With the loan moratorium ending on August 30 this year, a large number of retail borrowers have managed to make repayments, with banks reporting collection efficiencies at about 90 per cent of pre-Covid level.
However, there are worries about the remaining borrowers who have not been able to fully restart payments of their EMIs. A clearer picture is expected to emerge by the end of the month when the loan restructuring window will also end.
“Anywhere between 12 per cent to 15 per cent of customers would have gone through trouble in this period. Cheque bounce rates are elevated and collection efficiencies are still in the 90s,” noted a banker.
In many instances, there have been salary cuts and the income of self-employed borrowers has not returned to the earlier levels.
Data from the National Payment Corporation of India also indicate stress among borrowers, with NACH bounce rates rising to about 41 per cent in November from about 31.4 per cent in February. NACH bounce rates remained elevated at about 40.1 per cent in October and 40.8 per cent in September.
“Banks are keeping a close tab on repayments. A large number of borrowers who had taken the moratorium have started repayments again, but they are yet to reach pre-Covid levels as at least some borrowers continue to face challenges related to income and salary. Banks are talking to such customers to understand the issues,” said a senior bank executive.
A recent report by S&P Global Ratings has cautioned that collection rates, which improved sharply in the second quarter to an average 95 per cent, may also wane. “This trend is aided by the pick-up in economic activity since lockdowns ended and, in many cases, by the financial savings of borrowers. Given that the overall economic activity levels remain soft, savings could deplete fast, potentially hurting future collection,” the report said.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Iqbal Chand Malhotra’s new book ‘Red Fear’ is a ready-reckoner of events that shaped China through centuries ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...