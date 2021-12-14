With growing in size, RBI issues PCA framework for NBFCs

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The Reserve Bank of India has issued the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) as they are growing in size and segments of the financial system.
The PCA Framework for NBFCs has also been put in place to further strengthen the supervisory tools applicable to NBFC.
The PCA Framework for NBFCs shall come into effect from October 1, 2022, based on the financial position of NBFCs on or after March 31, 2022.
The central bank will monitor breaches in three indicators-- CRAR, Tier I ratio and NNPAs, including non-performing investments-- and three risk thresholds within them for imposing PCA on deposit and non-deposit taking NBFCs (excluding CICs).
In the case of Core Investment Companies (CICs), RBI will monitor breach in three indicators-- Adjusted Net Worth/Aggregate Risk Weighted Assets, leverage ratio and NNPAs, including non-performing investments-- and three risk thresholds within them for imposing PCA.
As part of Corrective Action, there will be a restriction on dividend distribution/remittance of profits; promoters/shareholders will be required to infuse equity and reduction in leverage; and restriction on issue of guarantees or taking on other contingent liabilities on behalf of group companies (only for CICs).
There will also be appropriate restrictions on capital expenditure, other than for technological upgradation within Board approved limits and restrictions/reduction in variable operating costs.
