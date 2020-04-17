With RBI’s additional liquidity measures, realtors hopeful of making a turnaround

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
“The reduction of the reverse repo rate to 3.75 per cent from the recent 4 per cent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will make lending attractive for financial institutions, which will hugely benefit homebuyers and the real estate sector,” said JC Sharma, VC & MD, Sobha Limited.
Reacting to RBI’s announcement, Sharma further said, “We believe that ₹50,000 crore of infusion into the financial system will ease liquidity issues faced by the NBFCs and the MFIs which will result in more funding to the corporate sectors. More importantly, the loans given by the NBFCs to real estate sector will avail similar benefits as given by commercial banks. This was a required step towards both the NBFC and the real estate sector.”
Additionally, the RBI has provided for one year of project completion extension on asset classification for NBFC loans to the CRE segment, which is laudable keeping the lockdown and migrant labour workforce issues in mind. “The focused measures to keep credit flowing into critical areas of the economy will help revive the economy. The fact that the projected India’s GDP growth of 1.9 per cent by IMF is highest in G20, shows the country’s resilience in challenging times. We believe India will make a turnaround in times to come,” Sharma said.
Ashish R Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Limited, said: “But it is also essential that these measures should be implemented in a time bound manner to improve the overall operations (of the industry) and boost customer sentiments. Realty industry will have to revolutionise the way it operates to gain momentum, as it still remains the second largest employer and is an essential cog in India Inc.”
He further added, “Of course we hope, that all banks will incorporate these new rules, and we eagerly await the detailed guidelines on the same. The sector, together with the various industry bodies, has to devise a long-term systematic plan to ensure safe and prosperous work cultures. The spirit of the RBI with these sops is in the right direction to help a capital-intensive sector like construction, but the entire economic machinery needs to work in tandem to ensure the nation recuperates fast.”
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...