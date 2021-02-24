With scheduled commercial bank status, Fino Payments Bank will explore new growth opportunities

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Fino Payments Bank is now a scheduled commercial bank and will explore new growth opportunities.
“The Reserve Bank of India has announced through a notification issued dated February 22that Fino Payments Bank has been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The scheduled commercial bank status allows Fino Payments Bank to enhance its banking position in the treasury and participation in LAF (Liquidity Facility) window, as per the RBI. It also helps the bank strengthen its business proposition on liabilities generation, it further said.
“It provides strategic impetus for Fino Payments Bank to enhance its scope on balance sheet management and explore additional avenues for business. We are keen to capitalise on the growth opportunities that exist within the regulatory guidelines and build on the momentum of consistent profitability achieved last fiscal,” said Rishi Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Fino Payments Bank.
As a scheduled commercial bank, Fino Payments Bank will be better positioned to explore and manage government businesses, it said, adding that mandates to pensions, provident funds, and various welfare schemes under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) will help enhance its foot print in the financial inclusion space.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...