Women emerging as strong borrower class, better credit profile, lower delinquency rates: TransUnion CIBIL

Women are emerging as a strong class of borrowers, with better credit profile and lower delinquency rates, according to a study by TransUnion CIBIL.

The analysis revealed strong credit uptake by women in both urban and rural parts of the country. It also revealed that the number of women borrowers in the country has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent in the last five years, compared to a CAGR growth of 14 per cent for male borrowers during the same period.

The share of women borrowers has increased to 29 per cent in 2021, as against 25 per cent in 2016.

Credit penetration

Further, credit penetration for women as a percentage of borrowers to the total adult population has improved to 12 per cent in 2021 from 6 per cent in 2016.

“Increasing participation of women in India’s credit market bodes well for macroeconomic indicators on financial inclusion and social development, while strengthening the pathways to achieving our economy’s five trillion INR growth objective,” noted Harshala Chandorkar, Chief Operating Officer, TransUnion CIBIL.

Gold loan, consumer durable loan and personal loan were the top three products availed by women borrowers in 2021. However, the average loan size for women borrowers came down marginally to ₹1,45,600 in 2021 compared to ₹1,48,700 in 2016.

“In terms of total outstanding retail credit balances, the share of women borrowers is 23 per cent,” TransUnion CIBIL said, adding that growth in women borrowers has remained strong despite the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Women borrowers showed a stronger rate of growth at 11 per cent compared to the 6 per cent growth rate of male borrowers through calendar year 2021.

Better score

Women borrowers also have a better score distribution. As of 2021, 53 per cent of women borrowers had a score of prime (731 to 770) and above compared to 47 per cent for male borrowers.

“The 90+ days-past-due (DPD) consumer-level delinquency rate for women borrowers’ stands at 5.2 per cent across retail credit products compared to that of their male counterparts at 6.9 per cent, indicating that women tend to be more disciplined borrowers,” it further said.