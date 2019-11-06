Working group submits report to RBI chief for better regulation of core investment companies

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
In a bid to bring in better regulation of core investment companies (CICs), a working group set up by the Reserve Bank of India, has identified six main issues, including excessive leverage and corporate governance, and has suggested restricting the number of layers in such firms in a group to two.
“As such, any CIC within a group shall not make investment through more than a total of two layers of CICs, including itself,” said the working group to review the regulatory and supervisory framework for CICs in its report, as this would facilitate simplification and transparency of group structures.
For complying with this recommendation, the RBI may give about two years’ time to the existing groups having CICs at multiple levels, it has suggested. The group, which was set up in July this year and was chaired by former Corporate Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray, submitted its report to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.
To address problems of over leverage, the report has also recommended that capital contribution by a CIC in a step-down CIC, over and above 10 per cent of its owned funds, should be deducted from its adjusted networth, as applicable to other NBFCs.
“Further, step-down CICs may not be permitted to invest in any other CIC, while allowing them to invest freely in other group companies,” it said. CIC is an NBFC that owns shares and securities and holds not less than 90 per cent of its net assets in the form of investment in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies. Further, investments in equity shares in group companies constitute not less than 60 per cent of its net assets.
In September last year, IL&FS, which was a CIC with a large number of subsidiaries, defaulted on payments and the event brought the spotlight on the functioning of this model.
The panel also highlighted the need for corporate governance norms at such firms, as they are not explicitly applicable to them at present. To this end, it suggested that every group having a CIC should have a Group Risk Management Committee. Constitution of the Board level committees - Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee should be mandated, it has further said and advocated the need to for inducting Independent Directors.
Among other recommendations, it has suggested that offsite returns may be designed by the RBI and may be prescribed for the CICs on the lines of other NBFCs, annual submission of statutory auditors certificates may also be mandated, and onsite inspection of CICs maybe conducted periodically.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...