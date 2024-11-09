The World Bank is in talks with Turkey to help finance an upgrade to the country's energy transmission system expected to cost about $28 billion, the World Bank country director for Turkey told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Humberto Lopez was quoted on Saturday as saying the World Bank was in talks with Turkey's ministry of energy about the matter.

Also read: SBI named Best Bank in India for 2024 by Global Finance Magazine

Reuters reported last month that the World Bank was talking to Ankara about increasing financing beyond the $35 billion it has already provided through 2028.

Turkey and the World Bank also signed last month a $1.9 billion financing deal for four projects focusing on renewable energy, flood management, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and support for the export sector.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit