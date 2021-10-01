World Bank to extend $150 million to Chennai’s Sustainable Urban Services Programme

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Chennai, October 1
The World Bank will give $150 million loan to support the Government of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai City Partnership: Sustainable Urban Services Programme, which seeks to help strengthen institutions, improve the financial health of service agencies, and drive significant improvements in the quality of four key urban services — water supply and sewerage, mobility, health, and solid waste management.
This programme will support the Tamil Nadu Government in its efforts to transform the city and its services, while accelerating Chennai’s shift to a lower carbon and a more resilient growth trajectory. It will help Tamil Nadu Government , Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and key service agencies adopt new approaches to service delivery and bring a renewed focus on results for citizens, according to a statement from The World Bank.
The Chennai Metropolitan Area, home to about 10.9 million people, is India’s fourth-most populous metropolitan area. Despite being an economic powerhouse, Chennai has not kept pace with growing demand for key services. The coastal city also remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, climate change and, as the Covid-19 emergency revealed, to pandemics. “This programme heralds the start of our partnership with the city of Chennai where we will work with Tamil Nadu Government to jointly create a more climate-friendly, resilient and inclusive model for managing urban growth. The experience emerging from this partnership can inform other Indian cities and, more broadly, India’s massive urban transition,” said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India.
The programme's major components are water resource management including water supply and sewerage services, urban mobility, health services and solid waste management. The scheme will increase household connections and improve the quality of water and sewerage services. It will expand green modes of urban mobility—buses, walking, and cycling—along with improvements in their quality and inter-connectivity. It will also enhance disease surveillance and improve coverage and quality of primary health care services.
Integrated planning and management of these services through empowered coordinating agencies such as a Water Regulatory Authority and a Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority will also be part of this programme. The scheme will improve the financial performance of GCC and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board through increased revenue collection and/or reduction in operating costs.
The $150 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) is a variable spread loan that has a final maturity of 16-and-a-half years, including a grace period of five-and-a-half years.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...