YES Bank announces appointment of Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Risk Officer

Our Bureau

YES Bank, on Friday, announced that its board has approved the appointment of Sumit Gupta as Chief Risk Officer and Ashish Chandak as Chief Compliance Officer.

Both Gupta and Chandak have a three-year term. “Gupta will assume charge, effective from September 1, in place of Neeraj Dhawan, the current Chief Risk Officer, who has decided to explore opportunities outside the bank,” YES Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Chandak’s appointment, too, is effective from September 1. He will take over from Rakesh Mehran, who was appointed as an interim Chief Compliance Officer.

