YES Bank appoints Nipun Kaushal as the Chief Marketing Officer 

YES Bank announced the appointment of Nipun Kaushal as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the bank. In the new role, he will be responsible for the Marketing and Corporate Communication (MCC) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions.

Nipun Kaushal, CMO, YES Bank said, “I am happy to be appointed as the CMO of YES BANK and look forward to contributing to the bank’s journey. I hope to draw inspiration from my prior experience to accelerate the marketing efforts and contribute to this growing, purpose-led organization.”

He will be involved in developing comprehensive marketing and communication strategies to support the overall strategic objectives of YES Bank. He will also be involved in accelerating the corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“We are delighted to welcome Nipun to lead the Marketing function of the Bank. We are sure that with his expertise and domain knowledge, he will play an instrumental role in this transformational journey of the Bank,” said Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, YES Bank.

In his last assignment, Nipun was the CMO for Punjab National Bank (PNB) Metlife Insurance Co. Ltd (PMLI), where he was responsible for developing and delivering business strategies. Prior to PNB PMLI, he has worked with Star Union Dai-chi Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, and Citi Financial Consumer Finance.

His appointment will further strengthen the overall brand awareness and positioning of YES Bank in the domestic and international markets said the bank.

YES Bank is a ‘Full-Service Commercial ‘Bank’ providing a range of products, services and technology-driven digital offerings, catering to retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.