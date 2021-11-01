Money & Banking

Yes Bank appoints Sharad Sharma as Non-Executive Director

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 01, 2021

Yes Bank has co-opted Sharad Sharma as Non-Executive Director on its board of directors.

The appointment is with effect from November 1 and will help broad base the board, it said in a statement on Monday.

Sharma is a career banker with forty years of banking experience. He was the Managing Director of State Bank of Mysore from August 2012 to April 2016, where he was seconded from State Bank of India.

Published on November 01, 2021

