YES Bank board approves ₹10,000-crore fund raise

The board of private sector lender YES Bank has approved a proposal to raise as much as ₹10,000 crore.

“The Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on December 21, 2021, inter alia, have considered and approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures, warrants, any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators, as applicable for amount up to ₹10,000 crore,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Shareholder approval

Following this, the bank will seek approval from shareholders which in effect would result in seeking an extension on the current shareholder approval which is set to expire on February 28, 2022, it further said.

Earlier in March, YES Bank’s shareholders had approved a proposal for raising ₹10,000 crore through equity or other convertible securities.

The bank’s scrip closed 2.11 per cent higher at ₹13.04 apiece on BSE.