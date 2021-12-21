Money & Banking

YES Bank board approves ₹10,000-crore fund raise

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 21, 2021

Will seek shareholders’ nod, thus extending existing approval expiring on Feb 28

The board of private sector lender YES Bank has approved a proposal to raise as much as ₹10,000 crore.

“The Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on December 21, 2021, inter alia, have considered and approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures, warrants, any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and regulators, as applicable for amount up to ₹10,000 crore,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Shareholder approval

Following this, the bank will seek approval from shareholders which in effect would result in seeking an extension on the current shareholder approval which is set to expire on February 28, 2022, it further said.

Earlier in March, YES Bank’s shareholders had approved a proposal for raising ₹10,000 crore through equity or other convertible securities.

The bank’s scrip closed 2.11 per cent higher at ₹13.04 apiece on BSE.

Published on December 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like