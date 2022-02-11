YES Bank board clears proposal to seek investor nod for early redemption of bonds

The capital-raising committee of the board of YES Bank has approved has approved a proposal to seek investor approval for early redemption of eight Basel II-compliant Lower Tier II and Upper Tier II Bond instruments worth ₹1,763.8 crore.

“...the capital-raising committee of the bank, in its meeting held on February 11, has considered and approved the proposal for seeking an approval from the investors for early redemption of below mentioned Basel II-compliant Lower Tier II and Upper Tier II Bond instruments,” said the private sector lender in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The eight bonds were to mature in August, September and October 2022, and in June, September, November and December 2027.