YES Bank board to meet on December 21 to consider fund raise

The board of YES Bank will meet on December 21 to consider raising funds.

“…a meeting of the Board of Directors of YES Bank is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2021 to consider seeking shareholders' approval for raising of funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/ convertible bonds/ debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders/ regulators, as applicable,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The existing approval of the shareholders for this purpose is valid till February 28, 2022, it further said.