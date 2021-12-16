Money & Banking

YES Bank board to meet on December 21 to consider fund raise

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 16, 2021

The board of YES Bank will meet on December 21 to consider raising funds.

“…a meeting of the Board of Directors of YES Bank is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2021 to consider seeking shareholders' approval for raising of funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/ convertible bonds/ debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders/ regulators, as applicable,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The existing approval of the shareholders for this purpose is valid till February 28, 2022, it further said.

Published on December 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like