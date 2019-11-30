Yes Bank Board to raise $2 billion through preferential allotment of shares

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Private sector Yes Bank plans to raise about $2 billion dollar through preferential allotment of shares.
“The Board of Directors … has taken note that the following investors have individually expressed their agreement/ willingness to subscribe to equity shares of the bank for an aggregate amount of $2 billion which shall be undertaken on a preferential allotment basis,” it said in a late night regulatory filing on Friday.
Canadian billionaire Erwin Singh Braich or SPGP Holdings is interested in buying $1.2 billion. “Discussions with investor ongoing and expected to be concluded shortly. In the meantime the Binding Term Sheet extended till December 31,” Yes Bank said.
Other proposed investors include Citax Holdings Ltd and Citax Investment Group which is keen to invest $500 million. The bank also said that a top tier US fund house is willing to invest $120 million and its name will be disclosed early next week.
Other interested investors include GMR Group and Associates, who wants to invest $50 million, Aditya Birla Family Office and Rekha Jhunjhunwala who are keen to pledge $25 million each.
Foreign institutional investors Discovery Capital and Ward Ferry are willing to invest $50 million and $30 million, respectively.
“The Board of Directors shall reconvene on December I0, 2019 to finalise and approve the details of the preferential allotment and convene an extra-ordinary general meeting subsequently, to obtain the approval of the shareholders,” Yes Bank said, adding that the preferential allotment shall be subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals.
The troubled lender has been working to raise funds as it looks to shore up its capital base. Its CET - I ratio stands at 8.7 per cent, which is just above the regulatory requirement of 8 per cent.
The bank had on October 31 said it has received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $ 1.2 billion through fresh issuance of equity shares.
It had received approval from Reserve Bank of India to go ahead with the proposed increase in its authorised share capital on September 27 this year.
Prior to that, its Board had approved a proposal to “raise growth capital” by increasing the authorised share capital of the bank to ₹1,100 crore from the current ₹ 800 crore.
Yes Bank scrip closed 2.5 per cent lower at Rs 68.30 apiece on BSE on Friday.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,086)Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started ...
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...