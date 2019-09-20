YES Bank board underlines sound financial position after MCPL stake sale

Private sector lender, YES Bank, on Friday stressed that it is in sound financial health, after the announcement of stake sale in the lender by promoter group firm Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd a day before.

“The Board of Directors of YES Bank would like to state that the financial position of the bank is sound and stable, its operating performance continues to be robust and its growth plans stay firmly on track,” the private sector lender said in a statement.

“…one of the promoter entities of YES Bank sold a part of its stake yesterday. This sale was effected purely to deleverage the debt of this entity,” it further stated.

The YES Bank scrip was trading at a gain of 1.66 per cent in intra-day trade on BSE, but had closed over 15 per cent lower on Thursday.

MCPL, a company owned by the three daughters of YES Bank’s co-founder and promoter Rana Kapoor, on Friday said it had sold 2.3 per cent stake in YES Bank to “pre-pay substantial portion of outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of MCPL subscribed by various schemes of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company”.

MCPL held 3.03 per cent stake in the lender as on June 30, 2019