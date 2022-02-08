YES Bank board’s capital raising committee to meet on Feb 11

The capital raising committee of the board of YES Bank will meet on February 11 to consider a proposal to seek investor approval for early redemption of Basel II Tier 2 bonds.

“...a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the board of the bank will be held on February 11 to consider and approve the proposal to seek an approval from investors for early redemption of certain Basel II compliant lower Tier 2 and Upper Tier 2 bond instruments and take such actions as may be required in connection therewith,” the private sector lender said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.