Money & Banking

Yes Bank invokes pledged shares of Jhabua Power and Avantha Realty

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 28, 2020 Published on June 28, 2020

Private sector lender Yes Bank has acquired stake by invoking pledged shares of Jhabua Power and Avantha Realty after default of loans.

In a regulatory filing, the lender said it has invoked 12.63 crore equity shares of unlisted Jhabua Power amounting to 8.74 per cent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of the firm.

It further said that it has also invoked 10.08 lakh shares constituting 30 per cent of the post issue paid-up share capital, of an unlisted company — Avantha Realty Limited.

“Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of the shares subsequent to default or breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by Yes Bank to Oyster Buildwell Private Limited. Further, the said equity shares were cross collateralised for inter alia securing the exposure of Avantha Holdings Limited for maximum amount of ₹400 crore,” it said on the share invocation of Jhabua Power in the filing on June 27.

In the case of Avantha Realty, it said, “Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of the shares subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by Yes Bank to Avantha Realty Limited.”

Jhabua Power — a subsidiary of Avantha Power and Infrastructure Limited — is a power generation company based at Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh

As part of its loan recovery efforts, the bank has been invoking pledged shares of many companies that had borrowed from it but have defaulted since then.

Significantly, the Central Bureau of Investigation had in March this year, booked Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor for allegedly obtaining a bribe of ₹307 crore in the purchase of a Delhi’s Lutyen’s zone bungalow from Avantha Realty to go easy on around ₹1,900 crore bank loans to the seller’s group companies.

Published on June 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Banks report higher demand for car, consumer-durable loans