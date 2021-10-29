Money & Banking

Yes Bank launches co-branded card with BankBazaar.com

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 29, 2021

FinBooster aims to empower customers to keep track of their creditworthiness but also improve their scores.

Yes Bank on Friday announced the launch of co-branded credit card FinBooster in partnership with BankBazaar.com.

"Built around a unique proposition of credit fitness tracker, it aims to empower customers to not only keep a track of their credit worthiness but also improve their score basis review of factors impacting their credit score through an intuitive CreditStrong app subscription (credit fitness report), complimentary for the Cardholder for the first year," it said in a statement.

Adhil Shetty, CEO – BankBazaar.com, said, “The most recent edition of the BankBazaar Aspiration Index revealed that while close to 90 per cent people knew what credit score was, less than 70 per cent could accurately point out the impact of their financial habits on their credit scores. This was the gap we saw among 22-45-year-old salaried professionals."

Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank said, “Finbooster in partnership with BankBazaar is another step in our endeavour to enhance customer experience while strengthening our Credit Cards portfolio. Designed to promote credit health, the card empowers customers to boost their credit worthiness while continuing to earn rewards points through everyday spends across brands and merchants.”

Published on October 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

private banks
credit cards and debit cards
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like