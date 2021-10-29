Yes Bank launches co-branded card with BankBazaar.com

Yes Bank on Friday announced the launch of co-branded credit card FinBooster in partnership with BankBazaar.com.

"Built around a unique proposition of credit fitness tracker, it aims to empower customers to not only keep a track of their credit worthiness but also improve their score basis review of factors impacting their credit score through an intuitive CreditStrong app subscription (credit fitness report), complimentary for the Cardholder for the first year," it said in a statement.

Adhil Shetty, CEO – BankBazaar.com, said, “The most recent edition of the BankBazaar Aspiration Index revealed that while close to 90 per cent people knew what credit score was, less than 70 per cent could accurately point out the impact of their financial habits on their credit scores. This was the gap we saw among 22-45-year-old salaried professionals."

Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank said, “Finbooster in partnership with BankBazaar is another step in our endeavour to enhance customer experience while strengthening our Credit Cards portfolio. Designed to promote credit health, the card empowers customers to boost their credit worthiness while continuing to earn rewards points through everyday spends across brands and merchants.”