Yes Bank launches credit cards on RuPay platform

Private sector lender Yes Bank has launched credit cards on the RuPay platform.

“Yes Bank has partnered National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer RuPay branded credit cards to its customers on the indigenously developed payment platform,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“The partnership is aligned with our ongoing efforts to expand and diversify our credit offerings for customers, ensuring that their payment journeys are contactless, enjoyable and more rewarding,” said Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank.

The private sector lender previously had an exclusive tie up with Mastercard but its credit card issuances had been impacted after the Reserve Bank of India had barred Mastercard from onboarding new customers on its domestic card network.

In September this year, it had also announced a partnership with Visa to offer credit card to customers.