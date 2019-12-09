YES Bank may reject $1.2-b bid from Canadian tycoon Braich

The tough task of drawing up a structure and norms for a social stock exchange
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
YES Bank is likely to reject an offer that made up more than half of its planned $2-billion capital-raising, and is talking to institutional investors about making up the shortfall, according to a person familiar with the matter.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the board is expected to reject an offer from Canada’s Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings to contribute $1.2 billion towards the fund-raising, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.
After initially dropping on the news, YES Bank shares reversed the losses to trade 1.9 per cent higher. They are down 17 per cent since it announced the names of the investors for its proposed preferential issue at the end of last month.
Doubts over key foreign bidders have triggered concerns that the Reserve Bank of India may not allow them to take ownership stakes in the lender. Braich has battled members of his family and creditors in numerous lawsuits, according to Canadian court records.
The bank would prefer to have institutions rather than individual investors involved in its fund-raising, said the person, who declined to name the companies in discussions with the bank.
This is purely speculative and YES Bank does not, as a matter of policy, comment on market speculation, the bank said in an e-mailed response to a request for comment.
YES Bank needs new investors to replenish its capital, which has fallen close to the regulatory minimum following hefty provisions against bad loans. Getting strong investors is important for the capital-starved lender, which has also been hurt by the country’s deepening NBFC crisis.
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
Avanti Learning trains them in maths and science so that they get into best colleges
Sangam Ventures provides seed and early-stage funding to start-ups in the cleantech sector
The brand‘s new premium hatch brings a breath of fresh air to the segment and will make you rethink your ...
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...