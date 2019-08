YES Bank has appointed Anurag Adlakha as Chief Financial Officer and designated him the Group CFO.

“The appointment of Anurag is in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India circular,” it said in a statement.

Raj Ahuja, Senior Group President, will now be re-designated as Group Chief Strategy Officer and will be responsible for leading the strategy, planning and projects function of the bank.

He will continue to report to Managing Director and CEO Ravneet Gill, it said.