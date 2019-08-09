Money & Banking

Yes Bank opens QIP issue, fixes floor price at Rs 87.90 per share

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 09, 2019 Published on August 09, 2019

Yes Bank, on Thursday, announced the opening of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of Rs 87.9 per equity share.

The capital raising committee of the bank’s board of directors, on Thursday, authorised the opening of the issue, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. The committee “approved the floor price for the issue being Rs 87.90 per equity share, based on the pricing formula...and the committee may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price”, the bank said.

The QIP is part of Yes Bank’s USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) fund-raising plan, which among others employs other instruments such as preferential issue, global depositary receipt/American depositary receipt, foreign currency convertible bonds or any other methods on a private placement basis.

Published on August 09, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI is likely to cut rates in October and early next year, say analysts