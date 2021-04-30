YES Bank posts net loss of ₹3,788 crore in Q4

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Private sector lender YES Bank reported a net loss of ₹3,787.75 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with a drop in net interest income and rise in provisions.
It had a net profit of ₹2,628.61 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 on the back of the AT-1 bond write off. Without this cushion, it would have reported a net loss of ₹3,668.33 crore for the January to March 2020 quarter.
On a sequential basis, Yes Bank had a net profit of Rs ₹150.71 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, the lender reported a net loss of ₹3,462.23 crore compared to a net loss of ₹16,418.02 crore in 2019-20.
YES Bank’s net interest income declined 22.5 per cent during the January to March 2021 quarter to ₹987 crore as against ₹1,274 crore in the same period in 2019-20.
Net interest margin declined to 1.6 per cent for the fourth quarter last fiscal versus 1.9 per cent a year ago.
Non interest income surged 36.6 per cent to ₹816 crore in the quarter.
Provisions increased by 7.5 per cent to ₹5,239.59 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 as against ₹4,872.34 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
Gross non performing assets was at ₹28,609.53 crore as on March 31, 2021 or 15.41 per cent of gross advances as against 16.8 per cent as on March 31, 2020.
Net NPAs were at 5.88 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2021 versus 5.03 per cent a year ago.
“GNPA book or legacy stressed book is well provided for and has demonstrated a robust cash recovery of ₹4,933 crore. Our overdue book of 31-90 days has reduced by 28 per cent over the last quarter. Asset quality and quality recognition has peaked and recovery income will cover for incremental slippages next year,” said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES Bank.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...