Yes Bank Q1 net profit down 60% at ₹45.45 crore

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported a 60.1 per cent drop in its net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal at ₹45.44 crore compared with ₹113.76 crore a year ago.

The troubled bank’s total income was down 32.8 per cent to ₹6,106.74 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from ₹9,088.80 crore a year ago.

Net interest income fell 16.3 per cent to ₹1,908 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal while non-interest income declined by 51.2 per cent to ₹621 crore in the quarter. Net interest margin was up nearly 109 basis points sequentially at 3 per cent as on June 30, 2020.

Its provisions however, declined by 39.1 per cent to ₹1,087 in the first quarter of the fiscal from ₹1,784 crore a year ago. The provisions for the first quarter included ₹642 crore of Covid19 related provisioning.

The bank’s gross NPAs stood at 17.3 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2020, while net NPAs was 4.96 per cent.

Following the reconstruction scheme, deposits grew 11.4 per cent quarter on quarter to ₹1,17,360 crore.

“ This was aided by 26.4 per cent q-o-q growth in current account deposits and 12.6 per cent q-o-q growth in term deposits; CASA ratio at 25.8 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal,” Yes Bank said in a statement, adding that during the quarter, intensified client outreach resulted in win back of mandates and acceleration in customer acquisition.

Net advances declined by four per cent sequentially to ₹1,64,510 crore as on June 30, 2020.

Capital position

As on June 30, 2020, the CET 1 ratio of the bank was 6.5 per cent and Tier 1 Ratio was 6.6 per cent.

“Considering the capital infusion, Proforma CET1 ratio of the bank as at June 30, 2020 stands at 13.3 per cent and total Capital Adequacy Ratio as at June 30, 2020 stands at 20 per cent,” the lender said in the quarterly results. The bank is compliant with its minimum regulatory LCR requirements with LCR ratio of 114 per cent as at June 30, 2020 (regulatory minimum requirement of 80 per cent).

It also noted that while there is systemic risk due to Covid-19 pandemic which may adversely impact the financial sector, but given the capital raise, its “fast stabilising liquidity position in the first quarter” along with compliance with regulatory ratios, customer base and branch network and first quarter performance, it believes that the material uncertainties regarding going concern have been substantially addressed. As such the financial results continue to be prepared on a going concern basis, it said.