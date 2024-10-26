Private sector lender YES Bank on Saturday reported a more than two-fold rise in its Q2FY25 net profit at ₹553 crore, led by stable income and asset quality.
The lender’s overall provisions fell 41 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹297 crore in Q2, whereas net interest income was up 14 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,200 crore.Non-interest income, too, grew 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,407 crore.
Overall advances of the bank rose 12 per cent y-o-y to ₹2.35 lakh crore, while deposits rose 18 per cent y-o-y to ₹2.77 lakh crore. The lender will continue focusing on growing its SME and mid-corporate loan segment, its management said. Overall, the lender is targeting 17-18 per cent deposit growth and loan growth of 13-14 per cent in FY25.
Further, YES Bank’s asset quality improved, with gross and net non-performing asset ratios (GNPA, NNPA) falling to 1.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent in Q2FY25, respectively, from 1.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent a quarter ago. Slippages in unsecured loans will remain range bound in H2FY25, and start moderating from FY26 onwards.
The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) was flat on a sequential basis at 2.4 per cent. The biggest drag on NIM (70 basis points), officials say, was due to funds parked in the low-yielding Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). As deposits parked in RIDF start reducing from H2FY25, the pressure on NIM could ease, the management said.
Lastly, the bank’s MD & CEO Prashant Kumar said that the lender remains open to and that this could be the “right time” to acquire a microfinance institution (MFI), despite stress being witnessed across the MFI segment.
|Parameter
|Q2FY25 (in Rs crore)
|Change (in %, y-o-y)
|Advances
|2.35 lakh crore
|12
|Deposits
|2.77 lakh crore
|18
|NII
|2,200
|14
|NIM
|2.4
|10 basis points
|Net profit
|553
|146
