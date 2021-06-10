YES Bank receives board approval to raise ₹10,000 crore through debt securities

Private sector lender Yes Bank has received approval from its board of directors to raise ₹10,000 crore through debt securities.

“The board of directors of the bank, in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, have considered and approved seeking shareholders’ approval for borrowing or raising funds in Indian or foreign currency up to an amount of ₹10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN),” it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio was 17.5 per cent as on March 31, 2021, while its CET1 ratio was 17.5 per cent.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, Yes Bank had told BusinessLine that the lender may consider fund raising if there is a lot of improvement in the economy, and credit growth takes place.

“All approvals are in place. Depending on the situation, we will take a call. We had taken an overarching approval of ₹10,000 crore but the requirement will not be so much,” he had said after the fourth quarter results of the bank.

Shifting its registered office

Meanwhile, the board also approved a proposal to move the bank’s registered office to Santacruz (East), Mumbai from ONE International Centre, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai. “This is with effect from June 14,” it said in a separate filing.

Significantly, its new office is the old headquarters of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. The erstwhile Reliance Centre is spread over a 21,432.28 square metre plot.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited had sold off the property to Yes Bank for ₹1,200 crore in April this year. “Entire proceeds from sale of Reliance Centre, Santacruz is utilised only to repay the debt of YES Bank,” Reliance Infra had said in a statement.

Last year, Yes Bank had said that it was taking possession of the properties under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, and comes for non-payment of loans amounting to ₹2,892 crore.