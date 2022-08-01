Yes Bank shares climb nearly 6% in early trade

Shares of Yes Bank climbed nearly 6 per cent in Monday morning trade after the announcement that private equity funds, Carlyle and Advent International will invest $1.115 billion in the lender.
The stock jumped 5.75 per cent to ₹15.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, it advanced 5.68 per cent to ₹15.80 apiece.
After trials and tribulations on fundraising that lasted well over three years, Yes Bank on Friday announced that Carlyle and Advent International will be investing $1.115 billion.
Both the global PE funds will be acquiring a 10 per cent stake each in the private sector lender, which had to be bailed out in a RBI and government-led reconstruction scheme for want of capital buffers and after the then management failed to sell the bank's story to investors.
