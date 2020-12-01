YES Bank to disburse ₹10,000-crore retail, MSME loans in Q3

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Private sector lender YES Bank plans to disburse ₹10,000 crore of loans to retail and micro, small and medium enterprises in the third quarter this fiscal and is looking to double its assets and liabilities in the segments by 2023.
It is also targetting a monthly run rate of one lakh account opening and plans to ramp up its deposits to ₹2-lakh crore by the end of this fiscal year.
“In retail and MSME segments, we touched a lifetime high volume in October in terms of disbursements, and November was equally promising. The second quarter was very good for us with disbursals of about ₹6,500 crore to ₹6,800 crore. This quarter, we are looking forward to disbursing ₹10,000 crore to retail and MSME segment,” said Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, YES Bank.
In an interaction with BusinessLine, Pental said the bank’s retail journey had started about five to six years ago and has got amplified after the restructuring. “We have built a wonderful book on asset and liabilities. We need to augment and take it to the next level,” he said.
“By 2023, we aim to increase our retail and MSME book to 60 per cent of the total loan book from the current 45 per cent,” said Pental.
The bank opened about 32,000 accounts in the first quarter and about 1.5 lakh accounts in the second quarter. It touched a lifetime high of opening 70,000 accounts in October, and expects to take it up to 1 lakh in the coming quarters.
“Our first strategy would be to be to build the business based on the referral business. We actively scout for opportunities by doing events, market walks, high potential markets, corporate salary, and are also open to association with new-age digital partners depending on the regulatory contours,” he said.
YES Bank’s deposits stood at ₹1.35-lakh crore as on September 30, 2020, and it aims to increase it to ₹2-lakh crore by March 2021.
“If you are able to acquire more customers and increase the deposit size of existing customers...we are on the right track on deposits.
On Tuesday, the lender unveiled the revamped YES Premia service that offers personalised solutions focussed on the particular needs of key consumer segments, including small business owners, salaried professionals and senior citizens.
Pental also said the bank has seen very few restructuring requests at just ₹100 crore of restructuring in the retail side.
Collections on the retail side are more or less on track and SME as and when the momentum will catch up, will see them coming back to normal, he said, adding that churning in accounts is now coming back.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...