Yes Bank to offer Covid-19 cover to customers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

The bank ties up Reliance General Insurance to provide the cover

Yes Bank has tied up with Reliance General Insurance to provide a special Covid-19 cover to its customers.

The policy offers cover for both quarantine period and diagnosis of Covid-19, Yes Bank said in a statement on Thursday. “To purchase the policy, Yes Bank customers can contact their relationship manager or branch service teams,” it said.

For a policyholder, the base cover offers 100 per cent sum insured in lump-sum on being tested positive for Covid-19, irrespective of the treatment cost. All individuals from three months to 60 years can avail the policy, for a sum insured of up to ₹1 lakh.

