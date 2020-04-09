Yes Bank to offer Covid-19 cover to customers

Yes Bank has tied up with Reliance General Insurance to provide a special Covid-19 cover to its customers.

The policy offers cover for both quarantine period and diagnosis of Covid-19, Yes Bank said in a statement on Thursday. “To purchase the policy, Yes Bank customers can contact their relationship manager or branch service teams,” it said.

For a policyholder, the base cover offers 100 per cent sum insured in lump-sum on being tested positive for Covid-19, irrespective of the treatment cost. All individuals from three months to 60 years can avail the policy, for a sum insured of up to ₹1 lakh.