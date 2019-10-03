Money & Banking

YES Bank ‘very stable’, CEO Gill says after stock slide

Reuters Mumbai | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

The recent drop in private sector lender YES Bank’s stock price does not reflect the bank’s performance and it remains on solid financial footing, said Chief Executive (CEO) Ravneet Gill on Thursday.

“The operating metrics of the bank, the performance of the bank is absolutely sound,” Gill said.

“We have enough liquidity, we are very stable and the share price movement of recent days should not become a proxy for how the bank gets perceived.”

The move to reassure investors comes after the bank’s stock this week plunged nearly 23 per cent on Tuesday to its lowest close in over a decade, as fraud allegations against a housing finance company that YES Bank has exposure to, spooked investors.

