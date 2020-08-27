Money & Banking

YONO Krishi integrated with ICAR IIHR seed portal

| Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

Our Bureau

Mumbai, August 27

State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday, said it has integrated its digital agricultural solution platform – YONO Krishi – with the seed portal developed by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) - Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR).

This integration will help SBI’s customers purchase high-quality and high-yielding seeds through this portal and get it delivered to their doorstep, India’s largest bank said in a statement.

“This integration will enable ICAR IIHR to reach out to 2.7 crore customers registered on YONO…. Now, farmers across the country can shop for IIHR variety of seeds suitable for different climatic zones and geographical areas,” the statement added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.