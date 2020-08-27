YONO Krishi integrated with ICAR IIHR seed portal

Mumbai, August 27

State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday, said it has integrated its digital agricultural solution platform – YONO Krishi – with the seed portal developed by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) - Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR).

This integration will help SBI’s customers purchase high-quality and high-yielding seeds through this portal and get it delivered to their doorstep, India’s largest bank said in a statement.

“This integration will enable ICAR IIHR to reach out to 2.7 crore customers registered on YONO…. Now, farmers across the country can shop for IIHR variety of seeds suitable for different climatic zones and geographical areas,” the statement added.