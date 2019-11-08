Your health insurance cover will soon offer wellness and preventive benefits

Health insurance plans can soon come up with wellness and preventive benefits too.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released draft guidelines for health insurers on the modalities.

Read: How the IRDAI-proposed higher loss limits will benefit customers while filing insurance claims

As per the draft guidelines, any wellness and preventive feature shall be designed only with the objective of maintaining good health and improving it.

"No wellness feature/benefit shall be offered without it being filed or incorporated as part of the product in terms of the product filing guidelines,’’ the regulator has said.

There shall be no discrimination in providing any of the wellness features/benefits offered to the same or similarly placed categories of policyholders of the underlying health insurance product.

SERVICES

Insurers can promote wellness amongst health insurance policyholders by offering health specific services such as outpatient consultations or treatments, pharmaceuticals and health check-ups/diagnostics provided by network providers or other empanelled

PRICING



Every Insurer shall assess the pricing impact of wellness and preventive features offered, if any, and the same shall be disclosed upfront while taking the approval from the regulator.

"The costs towards the wellness services shall be factored into the pricing of the underlying health insurance product and price factored shall be disclosed in all insurance advertisements wherever wellness features are disclosed and promoted,’’ IRDAI said.