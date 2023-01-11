Zaggle, a SaaS FinTech company and a leading player in Spend management, has tied up with Perfios Credit Gateway (PCG) platform, a plug-and-play technology platform that connects lenders with customers, to expand into the credit card issuance business.

Zaggle builds financial solutions and products to manage the business expenses of corporates, SMEs and Startups through automated and innovative workflows

PCG is Open Credit Enablement Network compliant and provides a white labelled light touch integration with various end-to-end lending integration covering both SME and Retail segments.

This strategic partnership will ensure a safe and secure consent-based framework to Zaggle’s customers.

Zaggle has over 1,750 customers, 1.7 million users and has issued 45 million pre-paid cards.

PCG will facilitate the onboarding and lifecycle management of Zaggle’s customers. The platform covers the complete lifecycle to digitally verify, underwrite and conduct customer’s KYC.

For Zaggle, PCG will support card issuance across all leading Networks in the country and will also support lending products across channels.

Scalable business

Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO, Zaggle said the tie-up will help build a highly scalable and credit card business that will further add to the existing portfolio of SaaS fintech products that currently cater to corporates and SME clients.

Zaggle will leverage its spend management software and experience in managing large-scale cards business to provide credit card propositions to its B2B and B2B2C consumers, he added.

Ramgopal Subramani, CSO and Founding Team member, Perfios said the company understands the technology and operations challenges faced by the banking, financial services and insurance incumbents and have built solutions to tackle them.

PCG abstracts the complexities involved in Zaggle’s integration with multiple lenders and card issuers for multiple products across multiple internal systems, he added.

Both Zaggle and Perfios aim to provide user onboarding journeys that are self-serviced, assisted, both in online and offline modes.

Zaggle will also offer a rewarding loyalty program, that includes accelerated milestone rewards, air miles, discounts and other exciting offers on its platform.

