Zaggle partners with Tata Capital’s Moneyfy platform

Zaggle, a SaaS FinTech company, has partnered with Tata Capital’s digital wealth management platform – Moneyfy. This will benefit Zaggle users, who can now get easy access to a plethora of investment options available on Moneyfy. The partnership also marks Zaggle’s foray into offering investment products as part of its expansion strategy.

Zaggle’s users will have seamless access to all the mutual funds available on the Moneyfy, which is a digital platform.

Commenting on this partnership, Raj N, Founder and Chairman, Zaggle,said, “We have always endeavored to provide a seamless experience to all our users by offering them a complete suite of services all under Zaggle. We are excited to join hands with Tata Capital and thereby expand our offerings with the introduction of investment products. With Moneyfy, our users will now get access to best-in-class investment products which will help in their journey of wealth creation.”

Going forward, Zaggle will further expand accessibility to all other investment options available on Moneyfy including insurance, loans, fixed deposits, NPS amongst other offerings. Zaggle strives to provide better experience to its customers by expanding its product offerings.

Speaking on the tie–up, Saurav Basu, Head – Wealth Management, Tata Capital Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Zaggle to help customers achieve their financial goals. Moneyfy is all about making the process of managing money uncomplicated, transparent and truly enjoyable. Customers across categories can simply customize their plans and choose from a wide range of investment options to meet their objectives.”