ZestMoney partners with OYO for travel EMI financing

ZestMoney, an EMI financing firm, has collaborated with OYO Total Holidays through which OYO customers can get EMI financing of up to ₹2.5 lakh for travel packages at zero per cent interest for three months EMI tenure.

ZestMoney was founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015. The company is built as a platform for those who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history.

“Travel has become a fundamental desire of aspirational India, and while OYO Hotels & Homes is leading the front by offering a seamless and affordable hospitality experience, Zest Money will be empowering OYO customers with innovative financing solutions,” said Chapman.