Zomato inks partnership with RBL Bank, Mastercard

Food aggregator Zomato has inked a strategic partnership with RBL Bank and Mastercard to launch a co-branded credit card, a move that will enable it to offer broad-based benefits to its consumers. The two partners aim to get one million cardholders in the next 24 months.

Pradyot Ghate, Vice-President-Product, Payments and Partnerships, Zomato, said: “This partnership enables us to become a more integral part of our consumers’ lifestyle and deepen our engagement with them. In addition, this will also help us in taking Zomato Gold-like experiences to a broader base of restaurants.”

The two variants, Edition and Edition Classic, will offer a host of benefits every time the cardholder uses Zomato or spends online/offline. The key benefits include Zomato credits with every use, Zomato gold membership, and lounge access across airports, among others.

Utkarsh Saxena, Head Products-Credit Cards, RBL Bank, said: “This is the first-of-its-kind co-branded card, which is centered around food experiences. We are aiming to have one million cardholders in the next 24 months. Initially it will be offered through invitation only and gradually we will broad base it to other Zomato users.”

In the recent past, many key e-commerce players, including Amazon, have inked strategic partnerships with banks and payment solution providers to offer co-branded cards. Zomato currently has over 1.4 million active Zomato gold users in India and makes more than 1.2 million delieveris every day.