Zuno General Insurance (formerly Edelweiss General Insurance) has launched the “Pay How You Drive (PHYD)” add-on coverage option for customers, linking their ‘driving behaviour’ to personalise car insurance premium.

This new add-on coverage is part of the private car package and the private car standalone own damage (OD) policy for customers.

This coverage option empowers users to assess their driving skills, receive a “Zuno Driving Quotient”, and earn rewards for safe driving, the general insurer said in a statement.

“PHYD offers an objective assessment of driving behaviour through mobile telematics embedded in the Zuno app. Customers can monitor their driving scores after each trip, gaining valuable insights into their performance and progression towards safer driving habits,” the insurer said.

While the score is readily available post-trip, and customers also have visibility into the discount applicable for different score ranges, the exact discount percentage applicable to the total premium amount is also revealed during renewal, ensuring transparency and clarity for customers, it added.

Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance, said, “With Pay How You Drive (PHYD), we’re not only reimagining insurance but also promoting safer driving practices by incentivising the safe driving behaviour.”

“....This will also give customers greater control over their insurance pricing, personalising it, which will be a departure from current pricing approach.”

This add-on will be available through all channels of the company, including motor dealers, digital agents, point-of-sale intermediaries, digital marketplaces, and the company website.

