The stock of Max Financial Services (MFSL) jumped 5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, breaking above a key short-term resistance at ₹430. This rally provides traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels of ₹439.7.

The short-term outlook is bullish and the stock can test the upper boundary in the upcoming sessions. Targets are ₹458 and ₹467. Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹430.